Celtic step up bid to bring back Rodgers

Brown could return as No. 2

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Target: Brendan Rodgers

Former Celtic captain Scott Brown could be set for a shock return to Parkhead – if the Scottish champions land Brendan Rodgers as their new manager.

The Hoops board are reportedly ready to offer Rodgers the chance to return to the club as a replacement for Ange Postecoglou four years after his exit to Leicester City.

The Northern Irishman was understood to be happy to take some time away from the game after his sacking by the Foxes earlier this year but Dermot Desmond has earmarked the former Celtic boss as his preferred option and has already held preliminary talks with the man who won back-to-back Trebles in his previous time in charge.

Those talks are set to move to the next stage and Celtic chiefs are also said to want Brown to form a new-look management team should they be successful in persuading Rodgers to return to the club he left four years ago.

The ex-Scotland skipper is currently cutting his management teeth with Fleetwood Town in League One of the English Football League after hanging up his boots.

Brown won 22 trophies during 14 successful years at Celtic and remains a popular figure with the fan base.

He would no doubt relish the chance to return alongside Rodgers but such a scenario would not only depend on the former Liverpool boss taking the job but also if Postecoglou takes his former No.2 at Celtic, John Kennedy, with him to London.