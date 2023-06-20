British Business Bank commits £10m to EOS

Funding deal

Ana Stewart, Mark Beaumont, and Andrew Durkie of Eos

British Business Investments, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the British Business Bank, will commit up to £10 million to Fife-based Eos Advisory via its regional angels programme.

The funding will be allocated to invest alongside Eos’s angel syndicate and EIS Innovation Fund.

Eos, based in St Andrews, backs companies underpinned by innovative science, engineering and technology, aimed at addressing societal and environmental challenges worldwide.

Its investment strategy focuses on early-stage equity investments across four key areas: disease diagnosis, prevention and treatment; energy security, climate change and pollution; food and water security, and; sustainability of industrial processes and infrastructure.

Andrew McNeill, managing partner, Eos, said: “The British Business Investments commitment will enhance our ability to back some of Scotland’s most exciting early stage science and technology companies.

“We are already bringing this relationship to life, with recent investments into Bioliberty and Dxcover, and are in conversations about a strong pipeline of opportunities.”

Andrew Durkie, partner, Eos, added: “We are pleased to be working with British Business Investments, to have their support, and to become one the latest Scottish investment firms on its Regional Angels Programme. The initiative enables Eos to extend our support for companies targeting global issues, and having a positive impact on the world.”

The firm added to its portfolio and team following a record year of activity in 2022. Investee companies are now at 19, with the latest investment in Edinburgh-headquartered robotic rehabilitation specialist, Bioliberty, during Q1. In its latest hire, Jill Arnold, former Head of SIS Ventures, joined Eos as Investor Relations Director.

Judith Hartley, CEO, British Business Investments, said: “The Regional Angels Programme plays a vital role in developing the early-stage funding ecosystem across the UK Nations and Regions, bringing together finance, business experience and skills to support the development of high-growth smaller businesses.”

“By investing alongside Eos’s Angel Syndicate and EIS Innovation Fund, this £10m commitment from British Business Investments will support early-stage science and technology companies in Scotland and across the UK.’’

Eos’s portfolio includes Bioliberty, Carcinotech, Chromacity, Cumulus Oncology, Dxcover, Nth, Green Bioactives, ENOUGH, GM Flow, ILC Therapeutics, Naturbeads, Novosound, Penrhos Bio, RAB Microfluidics, Rooser, Waire Health, Wobble Genomics, and Xelect.