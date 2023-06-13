Avison Young promotes pair in Glasgow office

Property

Michael Facenna and Afton Montgomery

Real estate adviser Avison Young has announced two promotions in its Glasgow office. Michael Facenna has been promoted to director in the agency and transactions team and Afton Montgomery becomes associate director in the building consultancy team.

Mr Facenna has been in the office sector for over 15 years, working as an agent in both city centre and out of town accommodations.

His clients include public and private landlords and tenants in disposal and acquisition, such as Topland, HIH Invest Real Estate, Summix Capital, Clyde Gateway and LSPIM.

Ms Montgomery is a chartered architect, who joined Avison Young in 2015 as an architectural assistant.

She has significantly contributed to the success of the architectural team over the past eight years and has been working on a range of projects, such as hotel renovations, office refurbishment schemes and distillery projects.