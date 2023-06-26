Aston Martin in EV deal | Primark sales rise in Q3

Markets: Live

7am: Aston Martin

Aston Martin and Lucid Group have agreed to manufacture “high performance” electric vehicles.

US-based luxury EV maker Lucid will supply the British car maker with select powertrain components for initial and certain future battery-electric vehicle (BEV) models.

Under the deal, Aston Martin will issue about 28.4 million new ordinary shares and make phased cash payments to Lucid totalling about $232 million, while Lucid would become a 3.7% shareholder in the car maker.

“Combined with our internal development, this (the agreement) will allow us to create a single bespoke BEV platform suitable for all future Aston Martin products,” said Roberto Fedeli, chief technology officer of Aston Martin.

7am: Primark

Discount clothing chain Primark said sales grew 13% in the third-quarter, driven by strong summer sales and higher prices as customers seek value for money.

The figures prompted parent company Associated British Foods to lift annual guidance.

Consumers across Europe have defied expectations for a slowdown. Primark’s competitors Zara-owner Inditex and H&M also recently reported higher sales on the back of warmer weather despite a squeeze on incomes from high inflation levels.

HSBC downsizes

HSBC is leaving its headquarters at Canary Wharf, Lonodn when its lease expires in 2027, according to a report.

The bank has been based in 8 Canada Square for more than two decades, but will downsize to 81 Newgate Street near St Paul’s, formerly occupied by BT.

The Canary Wharf offices held 8,000 staff, but the number of staff coming into the office has not recovered to its pre-pandemic numbers. HSBC wants to reduce office space by about 40%.