AssetCo CEO Fleming leaving at end of month

Campbell Fleming: stepping down

Campbell Fleming, chief executive of wealth manager AssetCo, is stepping down for personal reasons after overseeing the formation of the company and completing a series of acquisitions.

His last day with the Martin Gilbert-chaired company will be 30 June.

Mr Fleming was one of the key executives hired by Mr Gilbert from Standard Life Aberdeen. The pair also worked together at Aberdeen Asset management.

In a statement just before the market closed yesterday, the company said that as AssetCo is a holding company it will not be replacing Mr Fleming directly.

Mr Gilbert and Gary Marshall will assume his principal responsibilities, with Mr Gilbert as executive chairman being responsible for the overall strategic direction of the group and Mr Marshall overseeing day-to-day operations as CFOO.

Alex Hoctor-Duncan, CEO of AssetCo’s principal operating company, River and Mercantile, is already taking on additional responsibilities as the group’s active equities businesses integrate under that brand. This process is expected to continue as the group moves towards delivering on its growth plans.

Mr Gilbert said: “On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Campbell for his contribution to the development of AssetCo. The board and I are grateful to Campbell for his efforts and hope to continue our long association with him in supporting and guiding some of our underlying businesses.”

Mr Fleming, commented: “It was the right business and personal decision to step down after an extremely demanding 20 months integrating the group and as I now look to pursue additional non-executive roles.

“I will continue to support, as well as remain a shareholder of, AssetCo as I believe in its strategy, team and its people who continue to deliver for our clients as shown by our results.”