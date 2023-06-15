Update:

Acumen relocates Glasgow office to west end

| June 15, 2023
Acumen Financial Planning, headquartered in Aberdeenshire, has relocated its office in Glasgow where it launched in 2017 with the acquisition of Forty-Two Financial Planning.

The firm, made up of 12 financial planners, was previously located in the south side of the city and the move to the west end follows the acquisition of wealth management practice Loch Fyne Financial in 2021 which saw the company gain five members of staff.

Founding director of Loch Fyne Financial, Douglas McIntyre retired from the business last month.

Laura Crowe, regional manager at Acumen, said: “The new office opening, acquisitions and appointments highlight a significant and exciting time for the business. 

“Having a presence within the cities in which we operate is so important.

“We are finding more than ever in recent years, that after the pandemic, face to face advice is appreciated more than ever.”

