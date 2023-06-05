5 top tips for increasing care home move-ins with call tracking

Advertorial Content |

There are various components involved when it comes to increasing your care home move-ins, especially if you want to achieve as much of a boost as possible.

That being said, there’s one tool that proves most effective in this instance – call tracking software.

Read on to learn our top five tips for using a call tracking system to increase move-ins for your care home.

Map out the full prospect journeys

One of the best tips for using call tracking is to make sure you create extensive journey maps for your marketing.

Using the software, you’ll be able to trace every touchpoint visited by a prospect before, during, and after they called. You can use this information to outline the different marketing sources generating enquiries and helping increase occupancy..

Also, visitor-level tracking means you can track journeys even if a prospect leaves a session and then joins later before making a call.

By creating these maps in full with this vast data, you can have the clearest picture of how each area of your marketing is performing.

Enhance your campaign strategies

It’s also important to make sure you’re using the insights from call tracking to enhance your various campaigns.

The software can show you which of your campaigns are generating the most leads and sales, which can allow you to analyse the aspects of these activities which are so successful.

As a result, you can take this on board when developing new strategies, to ensure other campaigns contain the right elements to successfully engage prospects, and edit existing campaigns that aren’t performing as well.

For instance, this could be adding a compelling call to action in the campaign, or ensuring it’s part of a specific channel – such as email marketing.

Accurately track your conversions

You should also pay close attention to the conversions being generated in your activities, and compare how this relates to the visits and traffic you gain.

Traffic alone can be beneficial, but if prospects aren’t making calls as a result of your touchpoints, then valuable enquiries aren’t being generated.

Call tracking can reveal the visitor to call ratio for each campaign, so you know how many enquiries are being made from the traffic received.

This can more accurately highlight which campaigns are most valuable to driving calls for your care home, and which are good at increasing traffic but need adjustments to increase move-ins.

Consider speech analytics

Another great tip for call tracking is to consider speech analytics. This unique feature allows you to transcribe every call conversation and identify any keywords mentioned that are vital to your care home.

This can help you pick up on any prospect needs and frequent queries. For example, you might find prospects often mentioning your pricing or staff quality during the calls.

You can then ensure this information is clearly displayed in your campaigns, webpages, etc., to give prospects the information they need and improve their experience with your care home.

This can also have the effect of speeding up the sales cycle and driving prospects to purchase sooner if all the information is given clearly.

Re-evaluate your marketing budget

You can also use call tracking to effectively split your marketing budget into campaign areas you know work best for you and your care home.

By seeing how many conversions are being generated from each campaign, you’ll know which are bringing the most value to your care home, and which are underperforming.

This can give you a clearer indication of where to direct your resources – more towards developing your successful activities, and less towards your failing campaigns.

With this, you’ll end up with a more effective budget split that can increase your return on investment.

—

If you want to start seeing growth in your number of care home move-ins, be sure to put these five top tips in place when using call tracking, and contact your software provider for further guidance.