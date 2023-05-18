xDesign hires pair to run new cloud division

Computing

Jamie Shields and Tina Howell

Digital solutions agency xDesign has appointed Tina Howell as chief cloud officer to oversee a new cloud computing division and is joined by lead cloud architect, Jamie Shields. Both join from AND Digital.

Malcolm Seagrave, chief growth officer at Edinburgh-based xDesign, said: “xDesign’s new cloud proposition has been born out of the monitoring of major themes playing out in the market at present, whilst having listened carefully and responded to the needs of our clients.

“Throughout her career, Tina has always applied the vast amount of knowledge and experience she’s acquired over the years in building cloud platforms for some of the household names we know and love.

“With Tina and her team on board, we now have the capability in place to drive our clients’ businesses even further forward.”