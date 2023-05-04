Watson joins lawyers’ cross border network group

Law

Peter Watson and Pamela Rodgers

Professor Peter Watson, solicitor advocate at PBW Law, has joined Legal Network International (LNI) which has members in 50 countries and 130 cities. Partner Pamela Rodgers and other staff will also be part of the network.

LNI is an alliance of independent, internationally focused law firms committed to providing clients with the best available representation on their cross-border matters.

Prof Watson has led PBW Law in Glasgow since 2015. He was one of the first lawyers to qualify as a solicitor advocate in Scotland and he was recently appointed president-elect of the British Academy of Forensic Sciences.

Born in Greenock, he is the son of a former senior police officer. He studied at Strathclyde and Edinburgh universities. He later undertook research at the Scandinavian Maritime Law Institute at Oslo University and studied petroleum law at Dundee.

He recently completed a three-year stint as president of Legal Netlink Alliance Europe.

His career has seen him handle a number of high profile clients including those involved in the Lockerbie and Piper Alpha disasters, the RAF Chinook crash on the Mull of Kintyre, as well as the families of 16 pupils who died in the Dunblane Primary school shooting.

He has worked with the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe with a focus on access to justice and integrity of legal systems in former Soviet Union countries. He has been involved in litigation in 12 countries other than the UK.

Prof Watson’s newly-appointed partner Pamela Rodgers has also been welcomed into the LNI. Ms Rodgers joined the firm in 2017 as a qualified solicitor and notary public.

She was educated at the universities of Dundee and Strathclyde and is currently undertaking the Diploma in Forensic Medical Science at the Academy of Forensic Medical Science in London.

Since joining PBW Law, Ms Rodgers has become an integral part of a team which provides specialist advice and representation to private clients and members of the Scottish Police Federation.

Whilst managing her own caseload, she also instructs counsel in the exploration of complex and novel legal arguments at appeal court level, seeking not only to apply the law, but to set legal precedent along the way.