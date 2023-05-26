UK ‘to agree deal’ on deposit return scheme

Decision due

Millions have already been spent preparing for the scheme

A deal could be announced on the controversial deposit return scheme as early as today that will allow Scotland to pilot a UK-wide facility.

It is thought the UK Government will insist on a number of conditions that will ensure all recycling schemes across the four nations operate in a similar way and do not impose added costs on businesses.

It appears an agreement has been thrashed out requiring the Scottish Government to accept the exclusion of glass from the scheme, and a standard charge and labelling across the UK.

Businesses joining anywhere in the UK will automatically sign up for all schemes.

The Scottish Government requires the project to be signed off by the UK Government under the Internal Market Act that aims to ensure a level trading field across the four nations.

Scotland’s new First Minister Humza Yousaf postponed the scheme following a backlash from businesses saying it was too costly and confusing to operate.

Circularity Minister Lorna Jack Scottish Secretary set a deadline for the end of this month for Scottish Secretary Alister Jack to agree an exemption for the scheme, otherwise she said it would be scrapped.

Mr Jack said on Monday that he had not received an impact assessment from the Scottish Government and indicated that the end of May deadline was unrealistic.

While some companies say the scheme is unaffordable, others have spent millions on infrastructure and staff. There have been calls for compensation if the scheme does not go ahead.

… more follows