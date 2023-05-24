UK Consumers Save Money Amid Rise in Cost of Living

Advertorial Content |

We are living in tough economic times. This leads to a new type of UK shopper; one who has become more sales savvy, seeking discounts and bargains to make their money go a little further. This is especially welcomed as the UK’s cost of living continues to rise. And in that breath, let us look at those intelligent UK shoppers who have become more sales savvy.

Turning the pinch into a positive

Many people are feeling the pinch with the steady increase in the cost of living, inflation, etc. However, some folks are working out incredible ways to save money – and so can everyone else. Some methods include shopping for well-priced sale items such as discounted food, holidays and even branded goods such as designer t shirts and jackets. Consumers are thinking about it all. And while there might be echoes from the wealthy for people to learn to cut down on certain items, you do not necessarily have to do this. If you shop smart, a few adjustments can save you hundreds, if not thousands.

How to save on fashion items

Many people have become accustomed to a lifestyle they have built over time. This includes shopping for those luxurious designer items which have become quite expensive in the past couple of years. However, finding your beloved items and accessories at a discount is possible. Shoppers have become increasingly adept at finding their favourite designer brands on sale.

Retailers are also feeling the pinch and, in some cases, have started to reward shoppers by offering discounts or sale days more regularly. This means that people can still find their beloved items and snap them up at a fraction of the price throughout the year.

Online shopping to the rescue

Everyone has become a bargain hunter in recent months, and in many friendship circles, it is only a matter of time before someone shares the next thing you can save money on. A lot of this has to do with online shopping. Online shopping is convenient, meaning you can buy your groceries, furniture, and food online. It is also much easier to spot a discount online instead of driving to the supermarket, reading the pamphlet then only shopping.

Furthermore, some retailers offer shoppers online discounts if they purchase items of a particular value. Savvy consumers have been gathering their friends and making one purchase for everyone’s goods. Not only are they splitting the delivery and service fee, but they are also getting a discount for bulk buying. Clever, if you ask us. Retailers also offer free delivery if you spend over a certain amount. Many shoppers make use of this and shop their entire month’s groceries in one purchase.

Saving on groceries

The rise in food prices means consumers opt for budget-friendly alternatives to everything. This does sometimes prove difficult. However, a few low-cost grocery outlets, such as Aldi and Lidl, have become increasingly popular. Their popularity is due to their low prices coupled with high-quality produce. This created a natural appeal with shoppers all over the UK. Similarly, supermarkets offer their unique budget-friendly options, regular sales, and discount days. Shoppers are increasingly flocking to these stores, saving as much money as possible.

Meal planning and prepping

This is a smart way to save money for real. While consumers have been thinking up innovative ways to save a few pounds, the tried and tested methods are at the forefront, such as buying in bulk and meal planning in advance. And this is two-fold. First, shoppers plan their meals up to two weeks in advance and buy the items for these meals in bulk. You might think that fruits and vegetables will not last for two weeks, but if stored correctly, they can last longer. And secondly, this reduces food waste. Shoppers have found that when they prepare meals in advance, they work smartly with portions and thus hardly ever waste any food. If you need help, there are ten simple ways to eat healthy and save money. These tips can be used alongside any meal prep and planning you have.

Travel and tourism

Luxury activities such as travel often disappear when you feel the pinch. However, booking a trip does not have to set you back thousands. Clever travellers make use of airline and travel agency sales. Where you find budget-friendly holidays, you can book in advance and pay off in easy installments. Instead of going to Spain this year, book your trip for 2024 or 2025 and pay it off in bite-sized pieces. Travel is not out of the question; it might just be a few months or even a year away. And to help you, there are some cool tips to help you save money while travelling. On the other end, people are becoming tourists in their cities. A simple Google search will show all the free things you can do on your birthday. Consumers are increasingly using these promotions and saving quite a bit.

In conclusion, UK shoppers are becoming increasingly smart with their spending habits. And we see it across all industries. So, take advantage of that sale and buy those winter boots in summer or summer t-shirts in winter; now is the time to save all the pounds you can.