Travel chaos ahead as airport staff vote on strike

Ballot ahead

Airport workers will vote in a strike ballot

Travellers face disruption at Scotland’s busiest airport after trade union Unite announced that 275 workers are to be balloted on strike action in a dispute over pay.

The union is warning of travel ‘chaos’ during the summer unless Edinburgh Airport management get back round the negotiating table with an improved offer.

Unite represents the overwhelming majority of the estimated 500 workers at the airport who have rejected an inferior pay offer to one made to Gatwick Airport staff, where a 12 per cent increase plus a £1500 one-off cash payment has been offered, and accepted by the workforce.

Global Infrastructure Partners controls Edinburgh and retains a minority stake at Gatwick through Global Infrastructure Management.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s members at Edinburgh Airport made huge sacrifices during the Covid pandemic. They agreed to reductions in pay and conditions. The workers did all this while working around the clock to keep the airport safe and running.

“The situation is entirely different now with passenger figures hitting over 11m last year, and inflation stands at a 40-year high. Pay needs to keep up with the cost of living – simple. Edinburgh Airport bosses need to make a realistic pay offer to the staff if they are to avoid a summer of travel chaos.”

The ballot opens on 5 May and closes 23 May.

Carrie Binnie, Unite industrial officer, said: “Unite members’ pay in real terms has been cut by around 10 per cent over the last seven years, while £691.9m has flowed out the airport’s coffers in payments made to the parent company GIP, and in dividends to shareholders. This simply isn’t fair and our members are prepared to fight for a better deal.”

The airport is estimated to be the sixth-busiest in the UK attracting around a total of 11.26m people in 2022. In 2019, the busiest ever year for a Scottish airport, Edinburgh Airport recorded 14.7 million passengers.