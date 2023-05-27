Top-flight safety earns MacLean three-year deal

St Johnstone move

Interim boss Steven MacLean has been rewarded for keeping St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership with a three-year contract.

The 40-year-old replaced Callum Davidson in April after the Perth Saints had won just two matches in 2023.

However, MacLean masterminded an impressive improvement to haul the team away from the relegation area, with just one defeat since taking over.

“St Johnstone has a very special place in my heart. We have secured our SPFL Premiership status and that was my immediate goal,” he said.

“But the work for next season starts now and I will be giving my all to be a successful St Johnstone manager.”

Chairman Steven Brown said: “I’ve known him for many years and I always had him down as a leader.

“As interim manager, he hit his targets very quickly and it became abundantly clear that he was the man I wanted to lead us on a permanent basis.

“He totally gets St Johnstone from top to bottom and has an excellent rapport with our supporters. We all believe good times are ahead for our club.”