Top 3 Casino Games 2023

When it comes down to the world of online casinos, the plethora of high-quality games only continues to increase due to the constantly evolving nature of the market. Consequently, compared to the more conventional and traditional inland casino establishments, the variety of games on offer is dramatically larger; however, the same level of enjoyment could be enjoyed at both. Upon initial glance at the games on offer, you will immediately be exposed to various developers presenting their unique games and authentic casino experiences.

With the casino sphere being highly competitive, more and more games continue to become available, each with its distinct gameplay, bonus features and overall thematics. As a result, when it comes down to selecting a game to play, it could be a rather difficult choice due to the multitude of options. However, as the year comes to a close, we have collected 3 of the most popular and best casino games of 2023, all of which we will be breaking down.

Sugar Rush Slot Game

Beginning with one of the most vibrant slot games currently on the market, Sugar Rush comes from the developers over at Pragmatic Play. Compared to other slot games, the play grid gameplay is centred around is significantly larger than most other traditional games, offering players a unique 7×7 play table. However, the sweet-themed thematics really help this game differentiate it from so many others on the market. The reels themselves are populated by various jellies, each of which looks snackable. The background gameplay teleports us to a sugar-infused land, with various sweet treats dashed across the landscape in a unique spectacle.

However, it’s not only the visuals in which the game excels, as the gameplay alone is rather impressive. One of the main features in this slot is the free spins bonuses. Although this doesn’t sound too dissimilar from various other titles, it could still offer players wins potentially 128x larger than their original stake. Stacked on top of this is the cascading reels mechanic, which only helps to add an additional layer to gameplay. In this, should you manage to land any combinations, any involved symbols will subsequently be removed from the playtable and replaced with additional symbols which fall onto the reels. Consequently, this opens up additional possibilities to form combinations, all from a singular spin.

Big Bass Bonanza Slot Game

Taking a deep dive beneath the waves, Big Bass Bonanza is just one fishing-themed slot game amongst an abundance of others. This genre of slots has seen a recent surge in popularity this year, with numerous similar titles receiving high praise this year. However, when it comes to Big Bass Bonanza, we can confidently say that this title is one of the best out there. Starting with the graphics, gameplay takes place underwater, with the playtable presenting a 5×3 set of translucent reels, with segments merely separated by columns of ascending bubbles. Behind the playtable in question, a deep turquoise seascape can be seen, populated by some lone rock formations, coral growing from the cracks and crevices on them.

Offering 10 different paylines for players to possibly land symbol combinations across, the gameplay on offer certainly doesn’t disappoint either. The playtable is populated with various different fishing-themed symbols, including fishing rods, tackle boxes and cast lines. Moreover, the traditional playing card symbols are also present on the reels, landing in various vibrant colours and outfitted in a coral-infused font.

However, the main symbol to keep an eye out for in this title is the fish scatter symbol. Landing 3 of these simultaneously anywhere on the play grid could see you activate the game’s free spin bonus round. Depending on the number landed, players could be rewarded with between 10 and 20 spins initially. During this round, another wild fisherman symbol is brought into play alongside a number of other fish symbols with various attached cash values. Landing the fisherman alongside these fish will see the fisherman cast his line and reel in all the cash values, adding it to your cash pot. Not only this but for every 4 fisherman symbols you land, you could be awarded an additional 10 spins and a multiplier for any potential future wins. Pairing this with the already established base gameplay and well-designed graphics, Big Bass Bonanza is a true package!

Rainbow Riches Slot Game

Although this game was released over a decade ago, back in 2009, Rainbow Riches still manages to have flocks of players spinning the Irish-themed reels. Should you be a frequent online player, you have more likely than not stumbled across at least one variation of this fan-favourite franchise. However, the most popular edition continues to be the original instalment.

The game layout is nothing out of the ordinary, providing players with a 5-reel and 3-row playtable framed with a rough-edged golden border and inscribed with various intricate mosaics. Across this reel, players will have the opportunity to spin the reels in order to reveal the Irish-themed symbols, some of these including toadstools, pots of gold, leprechauns and golden coins.

However, the bonus features and mechanics within this title are where this game really excels. First up, the Wishing Well Bonus gives players a number of wells to choose from. However, upon clicking on them, a multiplier will be revealed, ranging between 2x and 500x your wager, leading to some potentially greater payouts when compared to the standard gameplay.

In addition to this, there is also a Roads to Riches bonus, in which you are required to land 3 leprechaun scatters in order to activate it. This bonus presents you with a wheel with various different numbered segments on it. The numbers correlate to the spaces you move along the road, which is littered with various multipliers, almost like snakes and ladders! In addition to these numbered segments, there are also portions of the wheel labelled as ‘Collect’. Landing on one of these will collect the multiplier you are currently on! Across the road, you can find multipliers ranging from 1x all the way to 200x, so it’s no wonder this game is so popular.

However, the bonuses don’t stop there as the Pots of Gold bonus also presents players with 3 separate prizes, all fashioned in different coloured pots of gold coincidentally. Landing 3 pots of gold across reel 2, 3 and 4 could see you leave this bonus round with a prize up to 500x your original stake.

Summary

The three games which we have covered are just a handful of excellent releases and games that players have seemed to favour the past year. A number of developers shone through, providing unique games with some truly splendid graphical displays and nuanced gameplay.