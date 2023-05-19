Update:

Top 3 Casino Games 2023

May 19, 2023

When it comes down to the world of online casinos, the plethora of high-quality games only continues to increase due to the constantly evolving nature of the market. Consequently, compared to the more conventional and traditional inland casino establishments, the variety of games on offer is dramatically larger; however, the same level of enjoyment could be enjoyed at both. Upon initial glance at the games on offer, you will immediately be exposed to various developers presenting their unique games and authentic casino experiences.

3 Exciting Slot Game To Play 2023 – H1
Online slot games over the last couple of years have seen a real surge in popularity amongst online casino players. Consequently, a host of different developers have applied their trade to provide players with new gameplay experiences, resulting in a huge selection of games for players to play. For this reason, it can sometimes be a difficult choice when it comes to selecting a slot to play. However, do not worry, as we have detailed 3 of the most exciting slot games we think could be great choices in the upcoming year. From the dunes of the desert to the depths of the ocean, there is surely a breadth of options to select from nowadays.
Crypt of the Dead- H2
One of the most popular genres of games within the online casino world is the ”Book of” collection of games. However, the graphical experts over at Blueprint Gaming have put a slight twist on this, providing us with Crypt of the Dead, which transports us to a forgotten Egyptian tomb. Although many consider the thematics of these styles of games overused, Blueprint integrates their usual and renowned design elements in order to create a fresh and innovative franchise whilst still adorning the Egyptian thematics that many players favour.
However, it’s not just the graphics which excel in this game, as Blueprint provides us with an exciting base gameplay experience, offering up to 4096 different paylines across the game’s standard 6-reel play grid. Across these reels, there are 11 separate symbols players could potentially land as part of combinations, some of which can even trigger bonuses. Landing 3 of the golden temple scatter symbols, for instance, could trigger this game’s Free Spin bonus round, which has the possibility of rewarding players up to 50 free spins, a rather substantial amount when compared to other Egyptian-themed releases. During this, a regular pay symbol is chosen before the spins begin, giving it the possibility to expand during the bonus round. Consequently, this could aid significantly when forming combinations alongside the aid of the wild symbol that is present, resulting in a 40,960x maximum win, which on its own could be a deciding factor when deciding which Egyptian-based game to play.
Eye of Gold – H2
Another game that adopts the popular ancient Egyptian thematics is Eye of Gold, straying away from the usual temples and tombs, instead placing players within the rolling dunes of a north African desert, with the silhouettes of the great pyramids protruding over the hazy horizon. This game’s backdrop really immerses you within the setting, with various palm trees being sporadically placed, casting shadows due to the orange-hued sky that resides above. Placed centrefold in all of this is the 6×4 playgrid placed between gold-infused pillars, offering players 25 individual paylines across the reel formation. It is clear that the team at Booongo, a relatively unknown developer, have a real keen eye for detail just by taking an initial glance at this slot.
Moreover, the game doesn’t disappoint when it comes to gameplay either, offering a number of familiar symbols in the form of the playing card royals as well as some more era-accurate symbols in the form of Egyptian god statues. Not only does it over some level of excitement when spinning the reels regularly, but taking into consideration the two main bonuses in play really elevates this game’s level. First of all is the Mystery Wild, which can randomly select a base game symbol and give it wild properties during a spin. Should it land alongside the game’s glowing archway scatter symbol, this could trigger the free spin round. Once again, the unique mystery round could play a significant role during this round, loving in place during spins and aiding to form combinations due to its substituting abilities. Overall, the game is a well-polished complete package that all players could find enjoyable, with Booongo being a potential developer to keep an eye on in the future due to this impressive release!
Bigger Bass Blizzard – H2
Pragmatic Play is the development team responsible for birthing the Big Bass Bonanza slot franchise, with Bigger Bass Blizzard being the next sequel instalment which will hit our screens. However, unlike its predecessors, this title will opt for a theme more focused around the Christmas period rather than the already familiar fishing thematics this franchise is synonymous with. With this upcoming game, players could expect a standard 5-reel and 4-row play table, with 12 individual paylines available for players to land symbol combinations across. Something which is anything but regular in this game is the potential 4000x payout players could hit, an aspect which the bonus rounds may be responsible for.
The main bonus round in this title is the Free Spins, a typical feature amongst other Pragmatic Play titles. If you are familiar with the previous titles, you are more than likely familiar with the progressive bonus ladders present in these. Landing specific symbols during the bonus rounds can see you climb a metre, in which you could be rewarded with additional spins and win multipliers. However, the base gameplay alone is something that makes this Pragmatic game worthy of playing. Furthermore, you could expect the refined and highly detailed graphical displays and symbols to make yet another return in this exciting slot game!
Summary – H2
When it comes to selecting a new slot game to play in the new year, there is no shortage of games to choose from, with numerous different developers having some truly impressive titles within their ever-growing portfolios. The three we have covered are just some of the excellent slots currently available in the online casino sphere, with a plethora of other titles adopting their own unique thematics and nuanced bonus features to provide an almost endless selection of games. Therefore, it is often worth exploring the numerous different free demos in order to find the release which you favour before spinning the reels for real.

With the casino sphere being highly competitive, more and more games continue to become available, each with its distinct gameplay, bonus features and overall thematics. As a result, when it comes down to selecting a game to play, it could be a rather difficult choice due to the multitude of options. However, as the year comes to a close, we have collected 3 of the most popular and best casino games of 2023, all of which we will be breaking down.

Sugar Rush Slot Game

Beginning with one of the most vibrant slot games currently on the market, Sugar Rush comes from the developers over at Pragmatic Play. Compared to other slot games, the play grid gameplay is centred around is significantly larger than most other traditional games, offering players a unique 7×7 play table. However, the sweet-themed thematics really help this game differentiate it from so many others on the market. The reels themselves are populated by various jellies, each of which looks snackable. The background gameplay teleports us to a sugar-infused land, with various sweet treats dashed across the landscape in a unique spectacle.

However, it’s not only the visuals in which the game excels, as the gameplay alone is rather impressive. One of the main features in this slot is the free spins bonuses. Although this doesn’t sound too dissimilar from various other titles, it could still offer players wins potentially 128x larger than their original stake. Stacked on top of this is the cascading reels mechanic, which only helps to add an additional layer to gameplay. In this, should you manage to land any combinations, any involved symbols will subsequently be removed from the playtable and replaced with additional symbols which fall onto the reels. Consequently, this opens up additional possibilities to form combinations, all from a singular spin.

Big Bass Bonanza Slot Game

Taking a deep dive beneath the waves, Big Bass Bonanza is just one fishing-themed slot game amongst an abundance of others. This genre of slots has seen a recent surge in popularity this year, with numerous similar titles receiving high praise this year. However, when it comes to Big Bass Bonanza, we can confidently say that this title is one of the best out there. Starting with the graphics, gameplay takes place underwater, with the playtable presenting a 5×3 set of translucent reels, with segments merely separated by columns of ascending bubbles. Behind the playtable in question, a deep turquoise seascape can be seen, populated by some lone rock formations, coral growing from the cracks and crevices on them. 

Offering 10 different paylines for players to possibly land symbol combinations across, the gameplay on offer certainly doesn’t disappoint either. The playtable is populated with various different fishing-themed symbols, including fishing rods, tackle boxes and cast lines. Moreover, the traditional playing card symbols are also present on the reels, landing in various vibrant colours and outfitted in a coral-infused font. 

However, the main symbol to keep an eye out for in this title is the fish scatter symbol. Landing 3 of these simultaneously anywhere on the play grid could see you activate the game’s free spin bonus round. Depending on the number landed, players could be rewarded with between 10 and 20 spins initially. During this round, another wild fisherman symbol is brought into play alongside a number of other fish symbols with various attached cash values. Landing the fisherman alongside these fish will see the fisherman cast his line and reel in all the cash values, adding it to your cash pot. Not only this but for every 4 fisherman symbols you land, you could be awarded an additional 10 spins and a multiplier for any potential future wins. Pairing this with the already established base gameplay and well-designed graphics, Big Bass Bonanza is a true package!

Rainbow Riches Slot Game

Although this game was released over a decade ago, back in 2009, Rainbow Riches still manages to have flocks of players spinning the Irish-themed reels. Should you be a frequent online player, you have more likely than not stumbled across at least one variation of this fan-favourite franchise. However, the most popular edition continues to be the original instalment.

The game layout is nothing out of the ordinary, providing players with a 5-reel and 3-row playtable framed with a rough-edged golden border and inscribed with various intricate mosaics. Across this reel, players will have the opportunity to spin the reels in order to reveal the Irish-themed symbols, some of these including toadstools, pots of gold, leprechauns and golden coins.

However, the bonus features and mechanics within this title are where this game really excels. First up, the Wishing Well Bonus gives players a number of wells to choose from. However, upon clicking on them, a multiplier will be revealed, ranging between 2x and 500x your wager, leading to some potentially greater payouts when compared to the standard gameplay.

In addition to this, there is also a Roads to Riches bonus, in which you are required to land 3 leprechaun scatters in order to activate it. This bonus presents you with a wheel with various different numbered segments on it. The numbers correlate to the spaces you move along the road, which is littered with various multipliers, almost like snakes and ladders! In addition to these numbered segments, there are also portions of the wheel labelled as ‘Collect’. Landing on one of these will collect the multiplier you are currently on! Across the road, you can find multipliers ranging from 1x all the way to 200x, so it’s no wonder this game is so popular. 

However, the bonuses don’t stop there as the Pots of Gold bonus also presents players with 3 separate prizes, all fashioned in different coloured pots of gold coincidentally. Landing 3 pots of gold across reel 2, 3 and 4 could see you leave this bonus round with a prize up to 500x your original stake.

Summary

The three games which we have covered are just a handful of excellent releases and games that players have seemed to favour the past year. A number of developers shone through, providing unique games with some truly splendid graphical displays and nuanced gameplay.

