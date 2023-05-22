Tinto Architecture grows with Deeside deal

Merger sealed

Stephen Martin, left, with Tinto managing director Richard Tinto and Catriona Tanner

Tinto Architecture has merged with Deeside Architects Studio to meet growing client demand and deliver on larger-scale projects.

The newly-combined Aberdeenshire business will trade as Tinto Architecture with a headcount of 12 that will grow to 15 by the end of the year.

Principal of Deeside, Catriona Tanner, will become design director. She has worked with firms such as Fosters and Partners in London, Holford Associates in Dubai, and RMJM Scotland in Edinburgh.

She said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to take my design-led studio to new levels. As I have been growing the practice, it felt right to take the leap with Richard and the team and their range and depth of complementary experience and skills.”

Stephen Martin is promoted from associate at Tinto to technical director.

Recent project wins in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Leeds, Kingston Upon Thames, Birmingham and Norwich continue to see the firm expand across the UK.

Current design and delivery lead Richard Slater leaves and is establishing himself as a sole practitioner and will continue to take on referral work.