Sunak hails Japan’s investment plans for UK

PM in Tokyo

Rishi Sunak arriving in Tokyo

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to confirm billions of pounds of new job creating investments in the UK during his visit to Japan.

Downing Street said the UK will benefit from almost £20bn of extra private investment from Japan where Mr Sunak will host a reception of key Japanese business leaders.

He will see this as a spin-off from the UK joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) which consists of countries including Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Chile and Japan.

The UK will sign a ‘Hiroshima Accord’ on UK-Japan agreements on defence, trade and investment, science and technology collaboration, and joint work on tackling global issues like climate change.

Mr Sunak, who is attending a G7 meeting in Tokyo, will unveil a Renewable Energy Partnership, aimed at accelerating the deployment of clean energy in the UK, Japan and third countries.

Investment will be coming from companies such as Mitsubishi Estate and Mitsui Fudosan, trading house Marubeni, and Kawasaki Heavy Industries.

Mr Sunak’s trip to the G7 summit in Hiroshima will also include discussions on Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific.

A government spokesperson said: “Japan is already our 5th largest investor with £92bn invested in the UK, and our trade in goods and services was worth £27.7bn last year – which is likely to be boosted further when the UK joins the regional CPTPP trade bloc.”

Mr Sunak said: “These new investments are a massive vote of confidence in the UK’s dynamic economy, from some of Japan’s top firms.

“Working with the government and British industry they will create the kind of high-quality, reliable jobs and transformative local investment we are delivering around the country.

“It’s great to also see leading UK businesses seizing the huge opportunities for growth and collaboration in Japan. As we grow our trade ties further and join the huge regional CPTPP trade bloc, the sky’s the limit for British and Japanese businesses and entrepreneurs.”

Masumi Kakinoki, the CEO of Marubeni Corporation, said: “We are thrilled to have forged a robust partnership with the United Kingdom, and we eagerly anticipate collaborating with the UK government to unleash a surge of investment into the nation’s clean energy transition.

“This endeavour not only signifies our commitment to the UK’s energy transition, but also reinforces Marubeni’s role as an active participant in the global march towards a sustainable future. We are on the brink of an energy revolution, and it is partnerships like these that will help ensure our shared success.”

The Scottish Government is expected to confirm today that it will invest £200 million in a cable laying project in the Highlands announced last month by Sumitomo of Japan.