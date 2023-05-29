Styles notches up record audience for Edinburgh

Economy on song

Harry Styles on stage in front of a record crowd (pic: Lloyd Wakefield)

Singer Harry Styles has notched up another record – by performing to the biggest ever live stadium audience in Edinburgh and giving the city economy a huge boost.

The former One Direction star appeared over two nights at Murrayfield Stadium at the weekend and Saturday’s show drew more than 65,000 fans.

A series of global stars performing in Edinburgh is producing a welcome bonanza for hotels, bars and restaurants, helped by the warmest weather of the year.

Following the two Styles concerts, which attracted more than 120,000 fans, Bruce Springsteen is expected to bring another massive audience on Tuesday.

Beyonce performed at Murrayfield last week and there was also a big turnout in the city on Sunday for the Edinburgh marathon, which traditionally attracts one of the capital’s busiest events. The Hearts-Hibs derby also took place on Saturday at Tynecastle.

Harry Styles in full throttle (pic: Lloyd Wakefield)

DF Concerts & Events and BT Murrayfield confirmed that Harry Styles’ concert in Edinburgh last weekend was the highest selling stadium concert ever to take place in Scotland with over 65,000 tickets sold.

A spokeswoman said: “With two sold out shows at BT Murrayfield last week and a sold out show in Glasgow last June, it is a phenomenal number of ticket sales for one artist in Scotland in just under a year.”

Styles is part way through the last leg of his Love On Tour, involving 169 dates that began at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas almost two years ago. The tour is expected to conclude in Reggio Emilia, Italy, on 22 July.