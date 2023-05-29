Update:

Economy on song

Styles notches up record audience for Edinburgh

| May 29, 2023
Harry Styles in Edinburgh
Harry Styles on stage in front of a record crowd (pic: Lloyd Wakefield)

Singer Harry Styles has notched up another record – by performing to the biggest ever live stadium audience in Edinburgh and giving the city economy a huge boost.

The former One Direction star appeared over two nights at Murrayfield Stadium at the weekend and Saturday’s show drew more than 65,000 fans.  

A series of global stars performing in Edinburgh is producing a welcome bonanza for hotels, bars and restaurants, helped by the warmest weather of the year.

Following the two Styles concerts, which attracted more than 120,000 fans, Bruce Springsteen is expected to bring another massive audience on Tuesday.

Beyonce performed at Murrayfield last week and there was also a big turnout in the city on Sunday for the Edinburgh marathon, which traditionally attracts one of the capital’s busiest events. The Hearts-Hibs derby also took place on Saturday at Tynecastle.

Harry Styles in full throttle (pic: Lloyd Wakefield)

DF Concerts & Events and BT Murrayfield confirmed that Harry Styles’ concert in Edinburgh last weekend was the highest selling stadium concert ever to take place in Scotland with over 65,000 tickets sold.

A spokeswoman said: “With two sold out shows at BT Murrayfield last week and a sold out show in Glasgow last June, it is a phenomenal number of ticket sales for one artist in Scotland in just under a year.”

Styles is part way through the last leg of his Love On Tour, involving 169 dates that began at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas almost two years ago. The tour is expected to conclude in Reggio Emilia, Italy, on 22 July. 

, , News, Entertainment, Scotland No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Gio Benedetti and Belinda Roberts

Age no barrier as Benedetti, 80, still runs start-ups

Gio Benedetti, whose business successes span over six decades, says that even at the ageRead More

Buzzard oil well

Oil up on US deal | Carstairs reopens | gigafactory hopes

Oil prices rose today after tentative agreement was reached in the US on a dealRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.