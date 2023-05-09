Strike looms at Glasgow Airport over pay dispute

Workers balloted

Workers will be balloted

More than 400 workers at Glasgow Airport are to be balloted on strike action in a dispute over pay.

Trade union Unite said various offers have been rejected by workers who are employed by five companies – Glasgow Airport, ICTS Central Search, OCS, ABM and Falck Fire Services UK.

Members across these companies undertake roles such as cleaning, security, fire safety, airfield operations and engineering.

Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham, said: “Unite has worked extremely hard over a number of years to ensure pay levels at Glasgow Airport kept up with the cost of living.

“What is now on offer, across the board, is real terms pay cuts and poverty pay. We will now ballot our members, at these five companies based at Glasgow Airport, because our members deserve better.

“It’s important to remember that it was Unite members who kept the airport clean, safe and operation throughout the pandemic. They did all this while enduring cuts to pay and conditions. It’s time for these companies to reward this loyalty by paying up.”

Unite last week announced that 275 workers at Edinburgh Airport are to be balloted on strike action in a dispute over pay.

A spokesman for Edinburgh Airport said: “It’s disappointing that we are in this situation despite meeting the request of our unions – an 11% pay rise along with a £1,000 cost of living payment.

“We believe this is a fair and competitive offer and one that was asked for by both of our recognised unions through our collective bargaining arrangement. Both said they would recommend the offer to members.”