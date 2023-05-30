St Enoch redevelopment scheme moves closer

Plan approved

The St Enoch plan includes open streetscapes

A plan to ‘reimagine’ Glasgow city centre and re-connect with the riverside has taken a big step forward with approval to redevelop the St Enoch shopping centre.

It will remain as a retail and retail destination but will incorporate residential units as part of plans to create a new community of homes and commercial businesses.

Developer Sovereign Centros and its project team, which includes architect Leslie Jones, will now revisit the masterplan to develop detailed designs for further feedback and approval.

The proposals are long term – spanning 15 to 20 years– to allow retailers, restaurants and leisure operators to stay open throughout. The proposals include:

Revitalised shopping and leisure space

Up to 917 homes

High quality office space

A four-star hotel

Inclusive and accessible public realm space

Following the public consultations, proposals were revisited to include widened streets, increased daylight and a public square. This ensured more break out space and better connectivity to the retail and leisure offer and neighbouring parts of the city.

Guy Beaumont, director at Sovereign Centros, said: “This marks a milestone moment for St. Enoch Centre and underlines the council’s commitment to meeting the needs and demands of people who live and work in the city centre.

“It’s an exciting time for Glasgow city centre and with a clear strategy and appetite for improvement, there is an enormous opportunity to create something truly special. We will now begin to refine the proposals, in line with our consents.”