SNP independence convention set for next month

Party rally

Members will focus on the separation issue (pic: Terry Murden)

Humza Yousaf will attempt to get the SNP’s independence campaign back on track next month after new date was set for its delayed special convention.

The party’s national executive committee has confirmed the event, which was postponed because of the leadership election, will be held 24 June at Caird Hall in Dundee.

It will focus solely on how Scotland can hold a legally-binding independence referendum.

Depute leader Keith Brown insisted the issue at stake was allowing Scotland to exercise its democratic rights.

The UK Supreme Court ruled that Holyrood does not have the power to stage another referendum.

“We have won election after election and have a cast iron mandate for a fresh independence referendum – but the Westminster system is refusing to respect Scotland’s democratic wishes,” he said.

“As the only mass membership political party in Scotland we are calling on our members – the lifeblood of our party and movement – to help us secure that key vote that our country needs.

Keith Brown: cast iron mandate (pic: Terry Murden)

“The Tories and Labour Party will no doubt be up in arms about us even discussing Scotland’s constitutional future – but the fact is this that a choice on our future is needed more than ever.”

On Wednesday, former SNP leadership contender Ash Regan asked Minister for Independence Jamie Hepburn if he supported the creation of a convention.

Mr Hepburn declined to say if he supported the move, adding: “When I take the temperature of the independence movement at this moment in time, I see a real sense of unity of purpose, a determination to work collaboratively towards that end and I intend to play my part in that regard.”

On Friday Peter Wishart, Perth and North Perthshire MP Peter Wishart attempted to lower expectations from a convention.

“I don’t believe that a convention would necessarily be a panacea to all our independence issues but what it could do is offer a helpful impetus to independence campaigning and help bring a fragmented movement together,” he said.

The SNP’s annual party annual conference will take place from 15 to 17 October at TECA in Aberdeen.