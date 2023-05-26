Slater slams likely ‘partial exemption’ for DRS

Deal due

Lorna Slater: disregard for devolution

Circularity Minister Lorna Slater says she has received no notification that the UK Government will agree to a partial exemption for Scotland’s deposit return scheme.

Ms Slater responded to speculation that a deal was imminent, allowing the scheme to go ahead, by saying a conditional agreement showed a “disregard for devolution”.

The Scottish Government requires the project to be signed off by the UK Government under the Internal Market Act that aims to ensure a level trading field across the four nations.

Scotland Secretary Alister Jack is expected to allow an exemption with a number of conditions.

It would mean the exclusion of glass from the scheme, and a standard charge and labelling across the UK. Businesses joining anywhere in the UK will automatically sign up for all schemes.

These would ensure all recycling schemes across the four nations operate in a similar way and do not impose added costs on businesses.

Ms Slater said: “If press reports are accurate, this would be an eleventh hour decision from the UK Government to unilaterally remove glass from Scotland’s Deposit Return Scheme which would ride roughshod over the devolution settlement, undermine our efforts to protect our environment and reduce climate emissions.

“We can see no justification for their reported actions, which would undermine their own climate targets. It would mean around six hundred million bottles that would have been collected by the scheme, will not be, despite businesses in Scotland having invested millions of pounds in preparation to include them.

“We remain committed to the delivery of a successful Deposit Return Scheme, but we would need to fully consider the implications for the successful delivery of the scheme and discuss these with businesses and delivery partners. I intend to provide an update to parliament as soon as possible.”

However, Colin Wilkinson, managing director of the Scottish Licensed Trade Association, said: “Five years ago, the Scottish hospitality and retail sectors pushed for a UK-wide scheme with glass out of scope – we always said that any DRS should be UK-wide and without glass and include a standardised deposit charge, bar codes and labelling across the UK.

“This is another twist in the ongoing DRS farce where producers, suppliers, and the retail and hospitality sectors are the collateral damage, left in limbo as to what a scheme will finally look like or if it even goes ahead at all.”

Scotland’s new First Minister Humza Yousaf postponed the scheme following a backlash from businesses saying it was too costly and confusing to operate

Ms Slater set a deadline for the end of this month for Scottish Secretary Alister Jack to agree an exemption for the scheme, otherwise she said it would be scrapped.

Mr Jack said on Monday that he had not received an impact assessment from the Scottish Government and indicated that the end of May deadline was unrealistic.

While some companies say the scheme is unaffordable, others have spent millions on infrastructure and staff. There have been calls for compensation if the scheme does not go ahead.

… more follows