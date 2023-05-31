Shaw takes helm at Adam Smith business school

Education

The University of Glasgow has appointed Professor Eleanor Shaw as head of the Adam Smith Business School, effective from 7 August. Professor Shaw (pictured) joins from Strathclyde University, where she is an associate principal.

An entrepreneurial leader with more than 25 years’ of experience, her entrepreneurship research has informed the design and delivery of entrepreneurial education, influenced entrepreneurial policy, and guided the development of growth interventions which have supported the scale up of numerous Scottish ventures.

She was awarded an OBE last year in recognition of her services to entrepreneurship and education and holds an MA and a PhD from the University of Glasgow.

Prof Shaw sits on the executive team of the University of Strathclyde and on the boards of the Beatson Cancer Charity, Enable Scotland, the Chartered Association of Business Schools and the Small Business Charter. She also sits on the People, Talent & Leadership Committee of the ScaleUp Institute and the STER Academic Advisory Group.

Her research on entrepreneurial growth, ecosystems and diversity has attracted funding of more than £300 million from research councils, private sector, enterprise agencies, and international partners.

Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli, principal and vice-chancellor of the University of Glasgow, said: “Professor Shaw joins the University at a very exciting time for the school as we continue with our Adam Smith Tercentenary programme and as the school continues to improve its standing in the world rankings.

“We will also shortly look forward to the completion of our new Adam Smith Business School and PGT Hub, currently under construction as part of our significant campus development.”