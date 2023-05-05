Scottish Business Network wins key GovTech role

Partnership

Paul Forrest, Russell Dalgleish, Paul Winstanley

Scottish Business Network (SBN) has been handed a key role in driving the adoption of technology and digital transformation in the public sector.

It has been appointed the Cluster Driver Organisation (CDO) for Scotland’s GovTech market in a strategic partnership with CENSIS Technology Solutions (CTS) and the CivTech programme.

The appointment is part of the Scottish Government’s commitment to drive digital transformation and innovation across the country.

SBN, established in 2017, draws on the global diaspora of Scots to help develop collaboration and open up new markets for Scottish businesses. CENSIS is the Innovation Centre for sensing and imaging systems and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies.

Russell Dalgleish, chairman of SBN, said: “We are honoured to be chosen as the Cluster Driver Organisation for Scotland’s GovTech sector.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for us to work closely with CTS, CivTech and the Scottish Government to develop a thriving and innovative ecosystem that will benefit citizens, businesses and the public sector alike.”

Paul Winstanley, chief executive of CENSIS, added: “Scottish Business Network’s appointment as the CDO is a testament to their knowledge, dedication and expertise in the GovTech space.

“We look forward to working together to drive economic and social value for Scotland and to further position the country as a leader in digital transformation and innovation.”

Paul Forrest, SBN’s strategy and investment lead for the project, said: “It is clear to us that the Scottish Government is committed to harnessing the potential of GovTech to improve service delivery, increase efficiency and enhance transparency and accountability.

“We hope SBN’s appointment as the Cluster Driver Organisation will be seen as key in achieving these goals and we are confident that our team’s expertise will help us to make the most of the opportunities presented by the rapidly growing GovTech market.”

The global GovTech market projected to be worth $1 trillion by 2025.