Public reject SNP-Greens stand on oil and gas

Energy security

Voters want energy supplies from the North Sea to continue

The Scottish Government’s opposition to new oil and gas exploration has failed to win support among the public.

Three-quarters (75%) of those responding to a survey want the UK to meet demand from domestic sources rather than import energy supplies.

It is a kick in the teeth for the SNP-Green pact’s “presumption against new oil and gas exploration” which is contained in the government’s draft plan. Consultation on the strategy ends today.

The research by Survation on behalf of advisory firm True North also found that only a third of Scots think that businesses have sufficient support from government to create jobs in renewables and low carbon industries.

It reveals that the country is split evenly on support for the Holyrood power-sharing pact between the SNP and Greens with 36% in favour, 37% against and 20% ambivalent towards it, including some scepticism among SNP voters.

The figures suggest that First Minister Humza Yousaf may have more to do to prove the worth of the Bute House agreement which forged the pact.

Commenting on the survey’s findings, True North managing partner Fergus Mutch said: “A number of assumptions about the energy sector are turned on their head when you get the views of the public at large.

“Energy firms operating in the North Sea have been much vilified by governments over the past year, and yet people recognise the key role they play in delivering energy security and creating the revenues and high-quality jobs that are so critical to growing our economy.”