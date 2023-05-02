Promotions at law firm Shepherd and Wedderburn

Law

Shepherd and Wedderburn, the Scottish legal practice, has promoted seven of its lawyers to partner and 10 to legal director.

They are Neil Cowan (banking and finance), Emma Guthrie (property and infrastructure – pictured), Lucy Hall (banking and finance), Magda MacLean (planning and environment), George McKinlay (property and infrastructure), Keith McLaren (private wealth and tax) and Emma Robertson (rural).

New legal directors are: Heather Bird (private wealth and tax), Kirsty Headden (pensions), Suzanne Knowles (restructuring and business advisory), Ashley McLean (media and technology), Laura McMillan (commercial disputes), Stephanie Mill (planning and environment), Gillian Moore (employment), Emma Paton (planning and environment), John Vassiliou (immigration) and Sarah Walker (commercial disputes).

Commenting on the promotions, Andrew Blain, managing partner, said: “As a firm, we are committed to supporting the career development of all our colleagues and so I am delighted to be announcing these well-deserved promotions.”