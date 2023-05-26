Postecoglou on list to replace Conte at Spurs

Coach on radar

Top of the wishlist: Ange Postecoglou

Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou is in the sights of Tottenham Hotspur after Dutchman Arne Slot rejected an offer to replace Antonio Conte at the London club.

Slot wants to remain at Feyenoord, where he recently won the league title, and tentative interest in Celtic’s trophy-winning coach is likely to be stepped up.

Australian Postecoglou, 57, is believed to be on a 12-month rolling contract at Parkhead, and has put himself on the English Premier League radar ahead of a potential domestic treble.

Links are already established with Tottenham via Scott Munn, Tottenham’s new chief football officer who worked at the City group, owner of Yokohama F Marinos, where Postecoglou coached before taking over at Celtic in 2021.

Postecoglou has raided the Japanese outfit to great effect, adding players at bargain prices in his bid to restore the European credentials of the Scottish champions.

His odds on landing the Spurs job have tumbled from 25/1 to 4/1 with William Hill, putting him alongside one of his Celtic predecessors and former Leicester coach Brendan Rodgers as their new joint-favourites.

Postecoglou wields immense power at Celtic when it comes to on pitch matters and could be put off by Spurs plans to appoint a sporting director.