Parkhill Properties buys law firm’s rental business

Rents deal

Chloe Baxter: building a larger client base

Aberdeen letting agency, Parkhill Property Leasing, has acquired law firm Ledingham Chalmers’ residential rentals business in a six-figure deal that sees Parkhill Properties double its existing client base.

Parkhill Properties, which has 10 employees, will also acquire two lettings’ staff members from Ledingham Chalmers who will transfer to the Parkhill office in the city’s Rosemount Place.

Parkhill Properties leasing director, Chloe Baxter, who will oversee the transition for landlords and tenants, said: “The acquisition of Ledingham Chalmers’ residential rentals business forms part of our long-term growth strategy as we continue to focus on building a larger client base throughout the North-East region.

“This deal will allow us to continue to strengthen and develop our service with a view to further growth.”

Jennifer Young, managing partner at Ledingham Chalmers, said: “We carefully considered the decision to transfer this long-standing part of our residential property offering.

“We’ve known Parkhill Properties for several years and are confident our former landlord clients and their tenants are in safe hands.

“Meanwhile we’ll continue to focus on sustainable growth for our firm, including our estate agency practice, which is one of Aberdeen’s largest in terms of number and value of properties sold.”

Parkhill Property Leasing, which forms part of Parkhill Properties, has been managing rental properties in Aberdeen since 2005.

