O’Riordan joins Azets to boost M&A offering

Accountancy

Alan O’Riordan and Graham Cunning

Azets, the fast-growing accountancy firm specialising in the SME market, has appointed M&A specialist Alan O’Riordan as a corporate finance partner in the firm’s Edinburgh office.

Mr O’Riordan will help corporates, SMEs and private equity backed businesses develop and execute their strategies for acquisitions, disposals and fund-raising.

He has held senior roles within industry and as an M&A adviser, including Deloitte, CRH a FTSE 100 company and Investec. He also spent time on secondment at the Weir Group where he advised on its acquisition of Carriere Industrial Supply (CIS).

Over 12 years he has worked on disposals, acquisitions, and capital raising across the UK, Ireland and further afield. This includes acquisitions for CRH, including its largest acquisition to date, as well as advising and executing numerous M&A deals for corporates, SMEs and private companies.

Commenting on his appointment, he said: “There is enormous potential for ambitious companies to use M&A as a strategy to diversify, expand and grow their businesses, not only in the UK but also internationally.”

Graham Cunning, head of corporate finance in Scotland, added: “Azets’ focus on the SME sector will provide Alan with exciting opportunities to help our clients build their businesses through acquisitions and realise maximum value through disposals.”

Azets’ expanding corporate finance team in Scotland is also recruiting two executives. So far this year, Azets Scottish deals team has advised on eight deals, with a combined deal value of over £200m, including the sale of Watson Seeds to Barenbrug.