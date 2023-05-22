Update:

Oldham to operate as sole MD at Highland Spring

| May 22, 2023
Going solo: Simon Oldham

Bottled water group Highland Spring has announced that Simon Oldham will become sole managing director from 1 July after joint MD Mark Steven decided to retire.

Mr Oldham has more than 25 years of experience in the sector having begun his career at Procter & Gamble and and enjoying a spell at Whyte & Mackay. 

He joined Highland Spring Group in 2010, as sales director, and was appointed joint MD with Mr Steven in August 2021. 

Mr Oldham said: “On behalf of Highland Spring Group, I would like to thank Mark for his dedication and the huge contribution he has made during his time with the business, working side-by-side with him has been a pleasure and a great learning experience.

“My focus will continue to be on accelerating our long-term strategy to deliver growth and value creation, underpinned by our purpose to provide healthy hydration in an environmentally sustainable way.”

