New Town flats plan | student scheme for Glasgow

Property round-up

Proposal for Dundas Street/Fettes Row (architect’s image)

A plan to demolish two outdated modern office blocks in Edinburgh’s New Town and replace them with 49 flats is being recommended for approval.

The proposal submitted by Morgan Architects for MMMARS Dundas is for a site at the corner of Dundas Street and Fettes Row and comes after a similar plan was refused.

Edinburgh World Heritage watchdogs said the amended proposals for replacing Centrum House and Bupa House would cause harm to the “outstanding universal value” of the area.

A report to the council states: “The 2020 application proposed 50 flats within an almost identically designed building to the one currently proposed, but with two key amendments.”

These relate to re-alignment with the main Fettes Row facade, and changes to the roof terrace.

Student flats for vacant Glasgow site

Osborne Street proposal

Glasgow property company, Ambassador Group has submitted an application to develop 288 student apartments on a vacant site at the corner of Osborne Street and Old Wynd.

The proposal involves a striking, purpose-built corner development, designed by Mosaic Architecture+Design.

Ahsan Afzal, head of development for Nova Living at Ambassador Group, said, “The site has lain vacant for many years, and we are keen to reinvigorate the area and radically improve Old Wynd Lane currently deemed locally to be unsightly and unsafe.

“This is a quality development that will help support the city’s drive to address the lack of student accommodation which is having a knock-on effect on Glasgow’s economy. We are seeing 23% less available rental stock than pre-covid times which is making it very challenging for all renters, including students, to secure accommodation.”

The number of full-time students in Glasgow is currently the highest on record and is set to increase over the coming years with research by property agent Savills showing that by 2026/7 four students will be competing for every student bed.

Based in Glasgow, the Ambassador Group has delivered Park Quadrant Residences in Glasgow’s West End, 17 Pollokshaws in the southside and a 200,000 sq ft mixed use development in Finnieston.