Murrayfield to host Manchester United friendly

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter | May 16, 2023
Football fans in Edinburgh are in for a treat this summer with Manchester United set to play French Ligue 1 side Lyon in a pre-season friendly at Murrayfield Stadium.

The sides will go head-to-head in the capital on Wednesday, 19 July (kick-off 2pm), with the fixture marking United’s first match in Scotland since defeating Rangers in a Champions League group stage clash at Ibrox in 2010.

Supporters will be hoping to see the likes of World Cup winner Lisandro Martínez, Portuguese star Bruno Fernandez, Scotland’s Scott McTominay and England international Marcus Rashford in action as Erik ten Hag prepares for the new Premier League season.

Manchester United director of football John Murtough said: “Whilst as a club we have great historical links to Scotland, this will be the first time we’ve played at BT Murrayfield, and we’re really looking forward to performing in front of our Scottish fans in what will be a great occasion in a world-class sporting venue.

“This is an important competitive match for our squad as we commence our preparations for the season ahead.”

The last football match held at Murrayfield was Liverpool’s friendly meeting with Napoli in 2019, which attracted a crowd of more than 65,000.

