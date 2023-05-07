Murray ranking boost after first title in four years

Scot's success

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Boost: Andy Murray

Andy Murray has that winning feeling again after claiming his first title in four years at the ATP Challenger Tour event in Aix-en-Provence.

The Scot’s 2-6 6-1 6-2 defeat of Tommy Paul takes him to No. 42 in the world – his highest ranking for five years – and boosts his chance of being seeded at Wimbledon in July.

The 35-year-old was a late wild card entry to the second tier event after losing his first-round match in the Madrid Open and his decision was justified as he fought back to beat his American opponent, ranked 17th in the world.

Murray, who was playing his first clay-court final since 2016, last won on any surface in Antwerp in 2019 when he beat Stan Warwinka.

“This last year, 18 months, has been a bit of struggle with my game,” he said afterwards.

“But [my team] have been there supporting me and working with me to try and get better. We keep going from here.”

Providing he suffers no ill-effects, Murray will be looking forward to competing at the French Open later this month.

It’s the second Grand Slam of the year, with the Scot hoping to play in it for the second time since 2017.