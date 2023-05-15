Murray Capital sells stake in Argyle Consulting

IFA deal

David D Murray: Argyle has gone from strength to strength

Murray Capital has sold its stake in one of Scotland’s largest independent financial advisory firms, Argyle Consulting.

Argyle has achieved considerable growth in the 20 years since Murray Capital invested in the business and currently manages more than £1.5 billion of investments on behalf of its clients.

It was established in 1997 and has offices in Edinburgh’s Charlotte Square and St Vincent Street in Glasgow.

It is now predominantly owned by its management team and one of the firm’s founding partners, Stuart Dunbar, remains managing director and chair of its investment committee.

David D Murray, managing director at Murray Capital, said: “It’s been a pleasure watching Argyle go from strength to strength over the past two decades.

“Our investment in 2003 gave the team the capital to develop the business in line with their vision, and really take it to the next level of growth, which there is no question they have achieved.

“I’m delighted to mark 20 years of working together with an amicable and profitable sale of our shares back to the company. Everyone at Murray Capital wishes the Argyle team all the very best for the next 20 years and more.”