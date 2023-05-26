PR MBO
McCranor and Mitchell lead Frame buy-out
Stephen McCranor and Keli Mitchell have acquired Frame Group, the Glasgow-based communications agency, in a management buy-out.
The pair have been joint managing directors since 2019, have acquired a majority stake in the company under a deal that has seen the exit of Gary O’Donnell and Angus Walker who acquired the business from its founder Alan Frame in 2008.
Roslynn Mackay, who held a minority shareholding, has also left.
The MBO, completed for an undisclosed sum, comes nearly a decade after Mr McCranor, formerly director of communications at Greaves Sports, joined forces with Frame to launch a consumer public relations business in 2014.
It was created as a joint venture between the existing Frame advertising agency, Mr McCranor, and Charlotte Street Partners, the Edinburgh-based communications consultancy.
Both the Frame advertising and PR businesses are now 100% owned by Frame Group
Charlotte Street Partners will remain a “significant minority shareholder” in Frame Group further to the deal.