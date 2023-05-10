Marsh McLennan signs up for Parabola’s 1NPS

First tenant

1NPS has its first office tenant

Marsh McLennan, the global insurance broker and risk management firm, has signed up as the first tenant in Parabola’s new office development at Edinburgh Park.

The New York based firm has confirmed it will take 10,000 sq ft on the first floor on the landmark building, 1 New Park Square (1NPS), the first of a planned extension to the west Edinburgh scheme.

1NPS, adjacent to the Edinburgh Park Central tram stop, was designed by Stirling-based architecture practice Allford Hall Monaghan Morris and is home to an artisan bakery, café/bar-restaurant and live music venue run by Patina. The building also offers conference facilities.

Negotiations between Parabola and Marsh McLennan for the office space in 1NPS have been ongoing for the past year and the developer is confident of further announcements.

Tony Hordon, managing director at Parabola, said: “We are pleased that Marsh McLennan shares our vision of what the office environment post-pandemic should look like.

“The market barometer has definitely shifted significantly in recent months and it is clear that discerning tenants are looking for innovative office space with complementary facilities in well-connected locations.”

Marsh McLennan spokeswoman Laura Dewar, head of office for Marsh, added: “We were struck by the commitment of the Parabola team to deliver a truly unique space which has the wellbeing of our colleagues at its core.”