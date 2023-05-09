Luggage entrepreneur packs plan for expansion

UK target

Janani Prabhakaran: expanding

A mobile luggage storage service, said to be the first of its its kind, has expanded its operations to Glasgow and its founder is eyeing expansion across the UK.

Unbaggaged aims to provide secure, convenient and sustainable pick-up and drop-off for its customers’ luggage through an app connected to a fleet of electric vehicles.

It has been operating in Edinburgh since launch in 2019 by Janani Prabhakaran after she graduated from Strathclyde University.

Unbaggaged received support from Business Gateway and Strathclyde University’s Inspire Hub, and has recently been awarded funding from Scottish Edge, which supported the business’s plan to launch in Glasgow.

Ms Prabhakaran said: “I knew when I graduated that I wanted to start my own business and do something more exciting than the typical 9-5.

“When I found myself lugging a suitcase around London, my idea for Unbaggaged came to life.”