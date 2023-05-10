Liftango to speed up growth in emerging markets

£2.5m raised

Kevin Orr: global opportunities

Global carpool and on-demand transport technology provider Liftango has received more than £2.5 million from a series of investors.

Edinburgh-based Liftango is a fast-growing firm in the transport management sector, boasting several blue-chip clients such as Amazon, Ikea, and Tesla.

It has signed deals with Transport for West Midlands and National Express to digitalise their existing dial-a-ride service, Ring & Ride.

Maven made its first investment in the company in December 2021 and has followed up with £1.25m from the Maven VCTs. A further £1.25m has been provided by Scottish Enterprise, Maven’s co-investment partner, and a significant but undisclosed investment from other existing investors.

This investment will allow Liftango, founded in 2015, to accelerate its international growth, particularly in emerging markets, as well as broaden its offering to existing regions and clients.

Kevin Orr, CEO at Liftango said: “Liftango is growing at such a fast pace because of the extremely good thematic trade winds behind us.

“Globally we are seeing corporates and government entities introduce our sustainable transport solutions that align with their sustainability strategies.”

Martin McLaren, partner at Maven, said: “Liftango has achieved notable commercial traction, helping transport operators modernise services to improve efficiencies.”