Kirke joins Burness Paull | MacRoberts promotions

Legal moves

Mark Kirke, Bonar Mercer and Kenny Scott

Burness Paull has appointed Mark Kirke as a partner in its construction and projects team.

Mr Kirke, who is dual-qualified in English and Scots law and accredited by the Law Society of Scotland as a specialist in construction law, joins from CMS where he spent more than 20 years specialising in energy, projects and construction dispute resolution.

MacRoberts has strengthened its corporate finance and employment practices with the promotion of two staff to the partnership.

Bonar Mercer specialises in corporate law, focusing on transactional work including mergers, acquisitions and investments.

Kenny Scott is a Law Society of Scotland accredited specialist in employment aw and advises employers across a wide range of sectors on the full spectrum of employment law and HR matters.