Joint plan agreed for £2bn Edinburgh West Town

Scheme approved

West Town will have its own tram stop and a range of amenities

Work is expected to begin next year on a £2 billion project to build 7,000 homes near Edinburgh Airport after agreement was reached on a plan for the development.

West Town Edinburgh, the development consortium which owns the 205-acre site, has agreed a joint approach with the city council to deliver a ’20-minute neighbourhood’.

The agreement was announced by council leader Cammy Day and Graeme Bone, group managing director of Drum Property Group, developer of West Town.

The site, between Ingliston Park and Ride and the Gogar roundabout, is seen as an opportunity to help meet the housing needs of the capital. The area is identified in the City of Edinburgh Council’s City Plan 2030 as having the potential to become a vibrant, high-density city extension with a capacity for 7,000 homes, along with the commercial and community facilities.

The Edinburgh Tram route runs directly through the site, and a new station will be created to ensure the whole development has access to quick and efficient public transport.

The site is close to the RBS Gogarburn HQ (foot of image)

Subject to the development of a delivery strategy as set out by a joint Memorandum of Understanding, as well as the approval of City Plan 2030 and in accordance with all relevant Council policies and the appropriate planning consents, it is hoped that work will start on site next year with the first phase of homes and community amenity being ready for occupation from early 2026.

Councillor Day said: “Edinburgh is quickly becoming a trailblazer for the type of affordable, sustainable homes our residents need and this overlooked land at West Town could pave the way for thousands more.

“Currently, over 150 households bid for every council and housing association home that becomes available, so we must set our sights on this development unlocking a huge amount social housing. With demand for affordable homes higher than ever before, this is what our city desperately needs.”

Mr Bone added: “This agreement is a major step forward in realising the ambition we share with the council for the area and for the city, further strengthening the long-term collaborative process that is set to deliver a positive and high-quality transformation of the west of Edinburgh.”