John Lewis showdown | Asos | Wetherspoon | Nat Express

The head of John Lewis will face a confidence vote by its staff today as the business considers tearing up its employee-ownership model and bringing in outside investment.

Chairman Sharon White recently announced that up to £2 billion is needed to help secure the future of the Partnership after reporting big losses from its chain of department stores and Waitrose supermarkets.

She will give an update to the 61 members of the John Lewis Partnership council, a governing body made up of shop floor staff elected by the workers.

Votes are the meet are not binding. However, the council has the power to oust the chairman and a heavy vote against Dame Sharon’s plans would put her in a difficult position.

Key figures in retail including Mary Portas and former John Lewis managing director Andy Street have urged caution over diluting the ownership model.

8.05am: London opens higher

The FTSE 100 was trading 12 points higher at 7,776.65.

7am: Wetherspoon

Pubs group JD Wetherspoon said sales in Easter week were the highest-ever for the company – and sales in the current financial year are likely to be a record.

The last two weeks have included bank holiday weekends. The first weekend, a May bank holiday, was exceptionally strong, including the firm’s busiest-ever Saturday.

But the Coronation didn’t benefit the company in the same way, with a noticeably quiet Saturday, possibly benefitting sales in the off-trade (mainly supermarkets) more than the on-trade (mainly pubs, clubs and restaurants).

In a third quarter trading update the company said like-for-like sales increased by 9.1% in the 13 weeks to 30 April, compared to the same period in 2019, the last full financial year before the pandemic. Year-to-date (YTD) sales increased by 6.4% compared to the same year.

Compared to FY22, like-for-like sales increased by 12.2% in the third quarter and by 12.7% YTD.

7am: National Express becomes Mobico

National Express is changing its holding company name to Mobico Group from early June.

The board believes that the Mobico name better reflects the group’s international nature and its diverse range of mobility services.

Its operating subsidiaries will retain their customer-facing brands and National Express will still be used in connection with the group’s UK national coach network and certain other businesses.

All significant brand names used across the group’s global operations including Alsa, WeDriveU, Peterman and Durham School Services will also be retained.

The group will adopt a new stock ticker, “MCG”.

Ignacio Garat, National Express chief executive, said: “Whilst National Express is a highly valued consumer brand, Mobico better represents our multi-modal operations, global reach and future ambitions.”

7am: ASOS swings to loss

ASOS, the online fashion retailer, swung to a first half loss, but said it was confident of a return to profit in the second half.

The group, which announced a major restructuring last October, posted an adjusted loss before tax of £87.4 million in the six months to 28 February against a profit of £14.8m in the same period last year.

Revenue fell 10% to £1.84bn on a constant currency basis.

“We are improving our gross margin run rate in the face of significant headwinds, are starting to see the benefits of a repositioned stock profile, and are taking action to reduce the proportion of our sales which are not profitable,” said chief executive José Antonio Ramos Calamonte.

“Initiatives are in place to drive a further £200m of benefit in the second half and I am very confident of our return to sustainable profit and cash generation in the second half of the year and beyond.”

ASOS forecast a “low double-digit” decline in second half sales but core earnings of £40-60m, reflecting its focus on profitable sales, assuming there was no improvement to the trading environment.

Global markets

Wall Street closed in negative territory as investors took profits before important economic data releases on both sides of the Atlantic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.17%, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.46% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down by 0.63%.