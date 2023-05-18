Jack to delay resignation to avoid by-election

Peerage expected

Alister Jack: expected to move House of Lords

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has confirmed he will delay his resignation as an MP until the General Election next year amid expectations that he will switch to the House of Lords.

He will not accept a peerage as part of Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list in order to avoid forcing a difficult by-election for the Conservatives.

Mr Jack said he had a responsibility to both represent Dumfries and Galloway and continue his cabinet role until the next election, adding he is “not going to the House of Lords and causing a by-election”.

He said: “I’ve been very clear in saying that I will not be standing at the next general election. I said that to Boris Johnson, I said that to Liz Truss when she appointed me as secretary of state for Scotland and I said it to Rishi Sunak when he also appointed me as secretary of state for Scotland.

“Each reshuffle I’ve said, ‘I want to be honest with you, I’m not standing at the next general election’ but they’ve factored that in and given me the privilege to continue to serve.”

Nadine Dorries, a former culture secretary, Nigel Adams, a close ally of the former prime minister, and Alok Sharma, who was president at the COP26 climate conference, are expected to resign to accept peerages, forcing potential by-election challenges for the party.