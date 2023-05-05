IoD names shortlist for Director of Year Awards

Candidates listed

Ian Gulland, CEO (Zero Waste Scotland), Catherine McWilliam (IoD Scotland), and Marshall Dallas (EICC)

IoD Scotland has today revealed the 39 finalists from more than 100 submissions for its 2023 Director of the Year Awards.

Each finalist is also entered into one of seven corresponding regional categories, with the hope of being recognised as Director of the Year in their region.

The winners will be announced on 8 June at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC), and will be the first Director of the Year awards with new nations director Catherine McWilliam at the helm.

The full shortlist

Director of the Year – International:

Fiona Logan – Insights Learning & Development; Dr Ken Sutherland – Canon Medical Research; Poonam Gupta – PG Paper

Director of the Year – Agility & Resilience:

James Gillespie – Kibble Education and Care Centre; Laura Davidson – Tag Digital; Nick Ravenhall – Holyrood Distillery; Josie Saunders – Ceteris

Director of the Year – Family Business:

Neale Bisset – PMC Property Management; Rebecca Bell – Spectrum Service Solutions

Director of the Year – Third Sector:

Jacqueline Stone – St Columba’s Hospice Care; Jonathan Christie – The Carbrach Trust; Kirsteen Campbell – SSPCA; Lindsay Fyffe-Jardine – Edinburgh Dog & Cat Home

Director of the Year – Public Sector:

Esther Black – Crown Estate Scotland; Grant Moir – Cairngorms National Park Authority; Shona MacLennan – Bòrd na Gàidhlig; Stuart Black – HIE

Director of the Year – Young:

Neale Bisset – PMC Property Management; Romy Berits – Canteen

Director of the Year – Equality, Diversity & Inclusion:

Carolyn Currie – Women’s Enterprise Scotland; David Dent – Parexel; Edward Obi – HR Plus; Jai Aenugu – TechForce

Director of the Year – Innovation:

Duncan Wallace – PlacesWork; Nick Ravenhall – Holyrood Distillery

Director of the Year – Sustainability:

Duncan Wallace – PlacesWork; Jeremy Leggett – Highlands Rewilding; Michael Golding – Visit Inverness Lochness; Richard and Ed Nimmons – Carbon Capture Scotland

Director of the Year – Non-Executive:

Bill Skelly – Team Police; Bob Keiller – Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce; Dr B Arturo Langa – NHS National Services Scotland; Tracey Rob Perera – Institute of Chartered Accountants for Scotland

Director of the Year – Small-Medium Business:

Lucy Harrier – Prepress Projects; Nick Ravenhall – Holyrood Distillery; Robin Stevenson – Hamilton Waste & Recycling; Sara Speirs – Spectrum Service Solutions

Director of the Year – Large Business:

Jackie Kipps – Insights Learning & Development; Poonam Gupta – PG Paper

Regional Directors of the Year Finalists:

Edinburgh & Lothians:

Bridie Ashrowan – EVOC; Esther Black – Crown Estate Scotland; Lindsay Fyffe-Jardine – Edinburgh Dog & Cat Home; Nick Ravenhall – Holyrood Distillery

Central Scotland:

Josie Saunders – Ceteris; Marc Crothall – Scottish Tourism Alliance

Glasgow & West of Scotland:

David Dent – Parexel; Evelyn McDonald – Scottish EDGE; James Gillespie – Kibble Education and Care Centre; Sara Speirs – Spectrum Service Solutions

Highlands & Islands:

Grant Moir – Cairngorms National Park Authority; Stuart Black – HIE; Michael Golding – Visit Inverness Loch Ness

Fife & Tayside:

Fiona Logan and Jackie Kipps – both of Insights Learning & Development; Kirsteen Campbell – SSPCA; Richard and Ed Nimmons – Carbon Capture Scotland

South of Scotland:

Jane Morrison-Ross – South of Scotland Enterprise; Romano Petrucci – Stranraer Development Trust

Aberdeen & Grampian:

Dr Abhishek Agarwal – Grampian Housing Association; Neale Bisset – PMC Property Management; Bob Keiller – Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce; Tracy Clark – ITC Hydraulic Services