Update:

Healthcare funding

InbisVision eyes US expansion after £4.5m deal

| May 11, 2023
IbisVision

IbisVision is opening an office in Florida

IbisVision, the Glasgow-based developer of remote ophthalmic technology, has raised £4.5 million in growth funding as it seeks to open offices across the US.

The funding will be used to double its workforce and open an office in Fort Lauderdale, Florida as it targets the US market where there are 110 million eye tests annually.

After receiving Food and Drug Administration (FDA) listing in March, IbisVision is already in discussions with a significant number of well-known eye care brands to develop partnerships for its breakthrough platform.

IbisVision’s refractive technology means optometrists can run standard eye tests over the Internet and enable entire optical prescriptions to be conducted remotely. .

The funding round was led by keynote investor, Miami-based Compiler VC, supported by growth capital specialists Deepbridge and by Scottish Enterprise, through Scottish Growth Investments. All three are existing investors.

CEO Mark Roger said “The commitment of our investor base shows they believe strongly in our story — that eye care will be at the vanguard of remote healthcare, and IbisVision has the technology to make this a reality.”

News, Deals & Enterprise, Scotland, Technology & Health No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Calum Melville

Edison adds Maplewood to growing portfolio

Calum Melville: growing rapidly Edison Group, the Ayrshire property and investment business, has added MaplewoodRead More

TransPennine Express

FirstGroup stripped of TransPennine franchise

TranPennine: nationalised FirstGroup has been stripped of the poorly-performing TransPennine rail franchise after passengers sufferedRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.