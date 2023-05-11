IbisVision eyes US expansion after £4.5m deal

Healthcare funding

IbisVision is opening an office in Florida

IbisVision, the Glasgow-based developer of remote ophthalmic technology, has raised £4.5 million in growth funding as it seeks to open offices across the US.

The funding will be used to double its workforce and open an office in Fort Lauderdale, Florida as it targets the US market where there are 110 million eye tests annually.

After receiving Food and Drug Administration (FDA) listing in March, IbisVision is already in discussions with a significant number of well-known eye care brands to develop partnerships for its breakthrough platform.

IbisVision’s refractive technology means optometrists can run standard eye tests over the Internet and enable entire optical prescriptions to be conducted remotely. .

The funding round was led by keynote investor, Miami-based Compiler VC, supported by growth capital specialists Deepbridge and by Scottish Enterprise, through Scottish Growth Investments. All three are existing investors.

CEO Mark Roger said “The commitment of our investor base shows they believe strongly in our story — that eye care will be at the vanguard of remote healthcare, and IbisVision has the technology to make this a reality.”