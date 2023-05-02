Hydrogen pioneers in new Heriot-Watt venture

Energy centre

Hydrogen fuel is reaching a ‘pivotal moment’

A centre for green hydrogen innovation and product development has been launched by Heriot-Watt University in collaboration with experts in the field, Logan Energy and PlusZero.

The ‘Hydrogen Works’ building at the Riccarton campus will see the consortium work on a number of projects including clean power generators, refuelling infrastructure and energy systems for heavy industry.

Professor Gillian Murray, deputy principal for business and enterprise at Heriot-Watt University, said: “Working hand-in-hand with business is at the very heart of what we do at Heriot-Watt University.

“Hydrogen Works is an excellent example of how co-location on our campuses can drive engagement and accelerate growth in businesses through access to innovation, talent and entrepreneurial minds.”

Energy Minister, Gillian Martin, said: “We can become world leaders in renewable hydrogen production and export, and the Scottish Government’s Hydrogen Action Plan reaffirms our clear commitment to helping our hydrogen sector grow and prosper.”

Edinburgh-based Logan Energy has more than 26 years’ experience in delivering projects and solutions in the hydrogen and clean energy sectors.

Bill Ireland, CEO, said: “With demand for net zero technologies greater than ever, this collaboration demonstrates the innovative ways academia, industry and enterprise can work cheek-by-jowl to meet our collective energy-solution needs.

“Our partnership with Heriot-Watt University and PlusZero comes at a pivotal moment for hydrogen as part of Scotland and the UK’s energy mix.

Bill Ireland, Professor Gillian Murray and David Amos

“The further development and roll-out of standardised, proven hydrogen technologies will only accelerate the transition from environmentally damaging fossil fuels and encourage the wider adoption of renewable energy sources across industry and society.

PlusZero Power, launched in 2021, creates portable, zero-carbon generators that are powered by green hydrogen from renewable electricity generated on the Scottish islands, with the aim of replacing greenhouse gas-emitting diesel generators.

David Amos, managing director, said: “Our innovative green hydrogen generator has already removed tonnes of carbon from the atmosphere at several festival and live music events.

“It’s abundantly clear that there is huge potential to bring this ready-to-go green hydrogen solution to other sectors including outdoor filming, construction, and industry, as well as outdoor events.”