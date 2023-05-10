Hugh leaves Abrdn for key role at M&G Wealth

Wealth management

Ella Hugh: new director

M&G Wealth has appointed former Abrdn high-flyer Ella Hugh as director of proposition and marketing.

Ms Hugh was latterly group chief of staff and head of client proposition at Abrdn, having held senior strategy, planning and management roles since 2016.

She was also director of the Abrdn Financial Fairness Trust, funding research, campaigning, and policy work to improve living standards for people on low to mid-incomes in the UK.

Prior to abrdn, she spent nine years at Aviva where she specialised in the strategic delivery of solutions for the wealth market.

At M&G Wealth, she will take on responsibility for proposition and marketing as well as supporting the wider retail and savings business within M&G plc. She will join the business in August.

David Montgomery, managing director, M&G Wealth said: “Ella is an outstanding leader with a transformational mindset and a significant breadth of knowledge and experience of the Wealth market.

“She is hugely passionate about clients and customers and throughout her career has constantly pursued innovative ways with her teams to accomplish goals and deliver outcomes that make a real difference to people’s lives.”

Ms Hugh, said: “The group’s strategy, and vision for the business, in the all-important and growing wealth market, is ambitious, dynamic, and bold.”

M&G subsidiary Professional Independent Wealth Advice (PIWA) has appointed Peter Loughridge as Joint CEO alongside Neil Messenger. The appointment is subject to regulatory approval. Mr Loughridge held senior positions at several prominent financial institutions, including as a partner at Grant Thornton UK.

Additionally, Sarah Covey will join PIWA as chief operating officer.

PIWA is a new independent financial advisory firm that provides tailored wealth management solutions to clients. It is a member of the Sandringham Financial Partners network. part of M&G Wealth.