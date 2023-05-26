How To Transform Your Property Into A Stylish Holiday Let

Advertorial Content |

If you’ve recently taken on a job that requires you to travel away from home a great deal, or if you happen to own a second property and you’re keen to make an income from it, turning it into a holiday let could be the perfect solution.

After all, not only will you be earning money from your property, but you also won’t have to worry that it is standing vacant and unused. Empty properties can fall prey to various problems, especially during the winter months, when it’s possible for pipes to freeze and burst – potentially causing serious damage to the home.

Of course, if you’re considering renting out your property to holidaymakers (or, alternatively, to corporate guests, depending on your location) there are a number of factors to think about, such as how you plan to advertise it and keep it maintained.

The Technicalities Of Owning A Holiday Let

First things first, you will have to check whether it’s even possible for you to rent out your property right away, or if you will need planning permission or to switch to a different type of mortgage.

You will also need to make sure that your property is in the right kind of shape to be let out in the first place. Health and safety are of the utmost importance when it comes to holiday lets, so you need to ensure that your property will provide a safe sanctuary for guests to unwind in, with no fire hazards or any other risks.

Once you have these vital details ironed out, you can think about decorating your holiday let and equipping it with everything your guests will need to have an enjoyable stay. Keen to get started? Let’s dive right in and discover how you can turn your property into a prime rental prospect that promises both comfort and style.

Choosing The Right Décor

The simple truth is that decorating a property to let out to guests and decorating a property that you want to live in yourself, are two very different things. While you can be free to experiment with clashing colours and quirky accents in your own home (perhaps adhering to the current Gen Z obsession with spiritual décor like tarot wall hangings), when it comes to prepping a holiday let you will need to cater to a much wider demographic.

The best way to achieve this is with a neutral colour scheme that helps to create a tranquil and inviting atmosphere. Think plenty of beige, creams, white, greys, and perhaps some pretty pastel tones such as baby blue or powder pink.

It’s also a good idea to decorate your holiday rental with simple but stylish furnishings that will help your guests feel right at home. However, don’t feel like you need to go out and spend a lot of money on pricey sofas or coffee tables. It’s best to opt for cheaper items that are designed to be robust and hard-wearing, especially if you’ll be letting your property out to guests with young kids.

Creating Effortless Style On A Budget

Whatever theme or colour scheme you have decided to go with throughout your holiday let, it shouldn’t be hard to make the property look stylish without spending an arm and a leg. Stores such as The Range, Home Bargains, QD and Wilko can be a handy source of bargain-basement accessories that look the part while still helping you keep to a budget. These can include everything from attractive lighting elements to on-trend cooking utensils and pretty patterned crockery.

Of course, to really wow your guests, it’s important to think about the little details and finishing touches too.

For instance, rather than having standard-issue light switches and sockets just like everyone else, why not swap your property’s boring old switches for some much more sophisticated models? Corston offers a range of clear switches and sockets that will suit any décor; best of all, they come in different colours and styles so you can pick the perfect switches for your holiday let.

You can also decorate your property with some carefully chosen artworks or wall hangings. Just remember to go for more generic subject matter, such as flowers or landscapes, unless your home has a particular theme, such as the seaside.

Another way to add some instant style to your property is with the help of a few house plants. There are a number of pretty but low-maintenance species that can breathe fresh life and colour into your holiday let, without you having to worry that they will start drooping if they haven’t been watered for a few days.

Make Sure You Provide All The Mod Cons

These days, holiday renters expect a certain level of comfort and convenience from their accommodation, which means you’ll need to make sure they have all of the right amenities.

Wi-Fi, for instance, is probably going to be essential for most people – but they will also be glad to have a variety of other home comforts and modern conveniences, such as good-quality cooking equipment, power showers, a sizeable TV and perhaps even a games console.

Essentially, your goal is to create a cosy and attractive haven that will look and feel like a home away from home for as many different people as possible. Your property should be designed to offer a blend of comfort, autonomy, and relaxation.

Some Top Decorating Tips And Tricks To Keep In Mind

While the way you choose to style your holiday let is, of course, entirely up to you, there are a few helpful decorating guidelines you can follow that could prove invaluable when it’s time to take some photos and create your listing. For example:

Use Lighting To Your Advantage

The way you choose to light your property can have a big impact on how it looks and feels to your holiday guests when they walk through the door. It’s a great idea to offer a blend of natural and artificial lighting options, so your guests can choose what kind of ‘mood’ they want to set, especially during the evenings.

Scattering table lamps and standing lamps throughout the property will help to create warm and cosy pools of golden light, while fairy lights can be strung above the beds, or even down one wall, to create an enchanting twinkling effect.

You might also want to use flameless LED candles, which are a safe and cost-effective way to provide a romantic ambience after sunset.

Provide Plenty Of Storage

Having an abundance of storage space is bound to be appealing to your holiday renters, especially if they’re travelling with young children, who tend to require all kinds of bulky paraphernalia! Be sure to provide plenty of wardrobe and cupboard space for their belongings, as well as open shelving in bedrooms, bathrooms and the kitchen. If you’re worried about any dirt or scuffs on your floors, you can also install a shoe rack by the front door.

Fix Things As You Go Along

Over time, your holiday let will probably start to show a few signs of wear and tear. As a result, it’s important to inspect it on a regular basis and patch things up as soon as they appear.

For instance, if some paint is starting to chip on one of the walls, give it a fresh coat right away, or if a rug has developed a little stain, have it thoroughly cleaned before your next guests arrive.

Remember, if you’ve noticed any blemishes around your property, it’s highly likely that your renters will too, so it’s best to get it taken care of right away.