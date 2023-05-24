How To Make Your Home More Accessible: 5 Tips

Advertorial Content |

Living with a disability can be difficult, but there are ways to make your home more accessible and comfortable.

Whether you’re dealing with mobility issues or another type of impairment, or you want to make your home more accessible for family or friends, making the necessary changes in your living space will help improve your quality of life.

In this article, we’ll explore how to make your home more accessible so that everybody can enjoy your space safely and comfortably.

Let’s get into it!

Where To Get Started

One of the best and easiest ways to get started when making your home more accessible is to consult an expert.

Many companies who focus on accessibility, for example, UK-based mobility experts Thistle Help, will be able to point you in the right direction when it comes to creating a more accessible space.

They will be able to listen to your concerns and give you the best advice for equipment and modifications, which will help you cater to both general and specific accessibility needs.

However, whilst you wait for a professional opinion, here are 5 things you can think about modifying to make your home more accessible:

#1 Install Ramps And Handrails

Making your home more accessible doesn’t have to be a complicated process. Installing ramps and handrails can make it easier for people of all ages and abilities to navigate the area around your home.

Ramps should be wide enough to accommodate wheelchairs, walkers, or other mobility aides if necessary. Handrails should be installed on both sides of the ramp so that they are easily reachable by those who need them for support.

Additionally, these handrails should continue along stairs leading into the house and up any inclines in the yard outside. It’s important to ensure that any handrails used outdoors are made from weather-resistant materials such as stainless steel or PVC plastic that won’t corrode over time due to rain or snowfall.

Ensuring that adequate safety measures like this are taken is essential for ensuring everyone has access to the space around your home.

#2 Adapt Doorways And Hallways

Now that you have ramps and handrails installed, it’s time to focus on your doorways and hallways. These areas of the home are essential in making it more accessible for those with mobility impairments or limited strength. Before any major changes can be made, take stock of the existing doorway dimensions and assess if they need widening or not.

If so, consider installing a pocket door which slides into wall cavities instead of swinging outwards. This will help ensure adequate clearance when someone needs to pass through them. For optimal convenience, widen all door frames to at least 36 inches wide – this is usually enough space for most wheelchairs.

If necessary, add adjustable thresholds or ramps at entrances. Additionally, install flush-mounted flooring transitions between different flooring surfaces like tile, hardwood, vinyl etc., as these make it easier for wheelchair users to move around without getting stuck on an edge or lip.

Finally, wider pathways should be created in hallways by removing furniture or other items that might block the way.

#3 Modify Bathrooms

Making bathrooms more accessible can make a huge difference for those with mobility issues. To start, it’s important to look at the bathroom layout and the amount of space available.

If possible, widening doorways is typically an effective way to provide better access, as well as installing grab bars near toilets and tubs. Additionally, if there’s enough room, consider adding additional features such as ramps or walk-in showers that are easier to manoeuvre around in than traditional baths or showers.

Finally, other things like raised toilet seats, nonslip mats, shower chairs, transfer benches and handles for support should be considered when modifying a bathroom for accessibility purposes. Doing so will give individuals greater independence and allow them to retain their dignity when using these facilities.

#4 Ensure Proper Lighting And Contrast

Moving on from modifying bathrooms, it’s important to ensure proper lighting and contrast in the home. This will help those with visual impairments navigate their surroundings more easily.

Good lighting should be bright enough so all colours can be seen clearly, but not too bright, as this can cause eyestrain. Additionally, contrasting colours between walls and furniture will allow people who have difficulty distinguishing shapes or patterns to understand better where they are going.

Lighting and colour contrast can also make a space look larger or smaller. For example, using lighter colours on the walls and ceiling of a room will give an illusion of greater size than if you were to use darker colours instead.

Opposite wall and floor coverings are another way to achieve this effect. By making these modifications, a home can become more accessible for those with vision impairment while still looking attractive to everyone else.

#5 Create Accessible Kitchen Spaces

Creating an accessible kitchen space can be a great way to make your home more user-friendly. Utilising countertops of varying heights, installing pull-out drawers and cabinets, and selecting appliances with accessibility features are all things that can help create a safe and comfortable environment for anyone who may use the kitchen.

When selecting countertops, try to find ones that come in different sizes or allow you to adjust their height so people don’t have to reach up too high or bend down too low. Pull-out shelving is great for items like pots and pans as it allows them to be easily accessed without digging through traditional cabinetry.

Appliances such as microwaves, stoves, and refrigerators should also be chosen carefully – look for those with special handles or buttons designed for easy operation by individuals with limited mobility.

By considering these details when designing a kitchen space, you’ll not only ensure its ease of access but will also create a much safer environment overall.

Conclusion,

Learning how to make your home more accessible doesn’t have to be difficult. With a few simple modifications, you can make it easier for those with physical disabilities and mobility issues to get around in your home.

Installing ramps and handrails, adapting doorways and hallways, modifying bathrooms, ensuring proper lighting and contrast, and creating accessible kitchen spaces are just some ways I can make my home more accessible. They’re small changes that will go a long way towards making my house comfortable and safe for all who enter.

Making sure everyone is able to access every room in my house without difficulty is important, so taking steps to improve accessibility should always remain a top priority.