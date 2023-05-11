How to Learn a Language with Language Learning Apps: A Step-by-Step Guide

Advertorial Content |

Learning a new language is now more accessible because of the language learning apps available at the tap of a button. During the Coronavirus quarantine, most people opted to learn from home through these apps as they were convenient. So you have the app. How do you use it effectively to achieve your learning goals? In this article, the experts at Lingomee.com have prepared a step-by-step guide on how to do it.

Step-by-Step Guide

Learning a language with language learning apps can be a fun and effective way to improve your language skills. Follow the following steps:

Step 1: Choose a Language Learning App

Many language learning apps are available, so choose one that suits your needs and learning style. Some popular apps include Duolingo, Babbel, and Rosetta Stone. Download them from the apple store or Play store.

Step 2: Set Goals

Before using the app, set realistic goals for what you want to achieve. Your goal could be to learn basic phrases for traveling, improve your grammar, or become fluent in the language. Write it down. When you have a strategy, you are empowered and sure to achieve your goals.

Step 3: Start at your level

These learning apps offer three levels for learners: Basic, Intermediate, and Advanced. If you are a beginner learning from home, the Basic level is the best place to learn common phrases, vocabulary, and grammar rules. Start with this and build your skill from there. However, if you have basic knowledge, start with the intermediate level and grow to the Advanced level.

Step 4: Practice Daily

Consistency is critical when learning a language. Try to practice with the app every day, even if it’s just for a few minutes. Also, incorporate a fun element into your daily practice. Following a recipe or watching a fun movie in your target language may be the fun you need. When learning is fun, you are most likely to remember the content.

Step 5: Use All Features of the App

Language learning apps usually have various features, such as listening exercises, speaking practice, and writing exercises, designed to help you learn quickly. Use all of them to improve your skills in different areas. Most learning apps incorporate all the other language learning elements like speaking, listening, and writing, and you can use them on the go.

Step 6: Review and Repeat

Review what you’ve learned regularly and repeat exercises to retain your knowledge. Set aside some time, even 10 minutes per day, to go through the topic you learned previously.

The other way of reviewing and repeating is through music. Listen to a song in your target language, learn the lyrics, and sing along. You will be amazed at how much of the language you will grasp in no time.

Step 7: Track Your Progress

Most language learning apps track your progress, so use this feature to see how much you’ve learned and how far you’ve come. Keeping track of your progress can show you that you’re learning quicker than you thought while at the same time offering you your level of skill set.

Step 8: Supplement with Other Resources

Learning by immersing yourself, which involves surrounding yourself with as much language as possible, is one of the best ways to learn a language. You can do this by changing your phone language settings to the target language, writing your shopping list, listening to the radio, and reading books.

Conclusion

Learning a language with a language learning app can be a great way to improve your language skills, but remember that becoming fluent takes time and practice. Language learning is a journey and not a destination. Stick with it and enjoy the learning process!