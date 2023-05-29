Update:

Homes for Scotland

Home builders honoured for sustainability

| May 29, 2023
Lade Braes
Headon Developments’ Lade Braes was among the winners

The winners of this year’s Homes for Scotland (HFS) awards were presented to an audience of 1,000 industry representatives who heard of the sustainability credentials of current schemes.

Three companies received the Home Builder of the Year prize, while additional categories focused on an overall “People, Place, Planet” theme.

Cala Homes took the award for large Home Builder of the Year, with Rural Renaissance scooping top SME and Campion Homes crowned Home Builder of the Year (Affordable Housing Provider).

Development of the year awards went to Cruden Homes (large) for Longniddry village; Cala Homes (medium) for Newington Residences; and Headon Developments (small) for 22 Lade Braes, St Andrews.

Chair of the independent judging panel David Knight, former managing director at Avant Homes, said: “With a particular focus this year on social, sustainable and environmental values, my fellow judges and I were struck by the many ways in which these key criteria were brought to life at the site visit and interview stage as well as the clear passion demonstrated by those we met.”

